Mayfield notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Mayfield ended a nine-game point drought when he helped out on Carson Soucy's first goal as an Islander late in the second period. Even with the addition of Soucy, Mayfield's spot on the third pairing appears to be safe for now, though it's unclear if the Islanders will look to add more to their blue line. Mayfield has picked up eight points, 45 shots on net, 51 hits, 64 blocked shots and 61 PIM through 52 outings this season.