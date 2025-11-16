Mayfield (personal) was activated from non-roster player status Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Mayfield should return to the lineup against Colorado on Sunday after missing the last two games due to the birth of his first child. The Islanders cleared a roster spot for him by returning Travis Mitchell to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday. Mayfield has collected three assists, 15 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 11 hits across 16 appearances this season.