Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Placed on non-roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayfield (personal) has been moved to non-roster Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Mayfield is away from the team for the birth of his child. His placement on non-roster would seem to confirm that he won't play Thursday in Vegas. Travis Mitchell was summoned from AHL Bridgeport in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Doubtful Thursday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Hands out helper in loss•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Nets shortie in OT loss•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Struggling for playing time•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Activated from IR•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Looking to play against Stars•