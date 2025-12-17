Mayfield tallied a goal, blocked three shots and served two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.

Mayfield helped the Islanders tie the game at two goals apiece after they lost their 1-0 lead a few minutes prior. The goal was his first of the season, bringing his season totals up to five points, 33 shots on net and 46 blocks through 32 games this year. After a solid start to the year offensively with three points across New York's first seven games, Mayfield has started to get involved once again with two points over the last three contests. His lack of a consistent scoring output leaves him off the fantasy radar, but he remains on track to post his eighth consecutive season with 100-plus blocks.