Mayfield logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Mayfield had gone 22 games without a point, and he also was away from the team for two contests to attend to a personal matter. The 33-year-old defenseman has been a fixture on the third pairing this season, but the Islanders' reliance on their top four has led to little production for him. Mayfield is at four assists, 31 shots on net, 22 hits, 43 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 30 appearances.