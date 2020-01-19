Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Could split time again
Varlamov may go back to splitting the starting duties with Thomas Greiss, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
While Varlamov has had a solid first half of the season with a 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage, he struggled this past week giving up six goals apiece to the Rangers and Capitals. It also doesn't help that Varlamov is 1-5-1 over his past seven starts. Coach Barry Trotz is trying to shake the Islanders out of a slump and seems to have decided to go back to what was successful earlier this season, and that was an even rotation between Varlamov and Greiss.
