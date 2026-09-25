Varlamov will start Friday's preseason game at home against the Rangers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Vitek Vanecek was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, leading to speculation that he'd draw the start against the Rangers, but Varlamov will ultimately tend the twine after sitting out morning skate. Varlamov missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season due to a knee injury but was deemed healthy ahead of training camp and should be available for the start of the regular season.