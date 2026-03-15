DeMelo's point drought reached 19 games in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

During the slump, DeMelo has 27 shots on net, a minus-2 rating, 25 hits and 25 blocked shots. He is primarily a defensive player in a top-four role on the blue line, so the lack of offense isn't a surprise, especially considering the Jets' overall struggles this season. DeMelo has 17 points, 62 shots on net, 96 hits, 92 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 65 appearances. He's at risk of falling short of the 20-point mark for a second straight year if he doesn't end the slump soon.