DeMelo logged two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

DeMelo earned his second multi-point effort of the season by setting up goals by Gabriel Vilardi and Josh Morrissey. The 32-year-old DeMelo continues to play on the top pairing as a defensive presence to balance Morrissey's more offense-inclined style. DeMelo is off to a positive start through October, racking up a goal, six helpers, nine shots on net, 10 hits, 24 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating through 11 outings.