DeMelo picked up two assists Thursday in a 6-2 win over Vancouver.

He also had two shots and two blocked shots. DeMelo has five assists in his last four games (five shots, six hits and five blocks) after putting up just one goal and two assists in his previous 13. De Melo's best offensive season came in 2023-24 in Winnipeg when he managed three goals, 28 assists and 93 shots in 82 games. He has 25 hits and 18 blocks in 17 games, and he's rung up five consecutive triple-digit seasons prior to thus year. That's where DeMelo may have value, not his offense.