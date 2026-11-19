DeMelo (lower body) is expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Thursday.

DeMelo has already been placed on injured reserve, but this latest update provides a clearer recovery timeline. The blueliner hasn't scored a goal since Opening Night versus Boston, a stretch of 19 games without finding the back of the net. During that stretch, DeMelo did chip in seven helpers, 27 hits and 22 blocks, giving him decent category coverage in banger formats.