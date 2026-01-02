DeMelo scored a goal Thursday in a 6-5 loss to Toronto.

DeMelo ended a 29-game goal and an eight-game point drought. His slapper may not have beaten Joseph Woll, but the puck was inadvertently deflected by Auston Matthews. It still counts. DeMelo has two goals, 12 assists, 30 shots, 60 hits and 58 blocks in 39 games. His shot total is woefully low, so if he picks up the shot pace even slightly, DeMelo could come close to equaling his career mark of 31 points, including 28 assists, in 82 games in 2023-24, while delivering triple digits in both hits and blocks.