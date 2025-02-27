Samberg fired three shots on goal and held a plus-2 rating in 24:28 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Senators.

The offensive numbers don't pop, but there's a reason Samberg has averaged 21:13 of ice time this season, up nearly six minutes from any of his prior three seasons. He didn't record a point Wednesday, but filled up the stat sheet in other ways - plus-2 rating, three shots on goal, three hits, four blocks - in a team-high 24:18 of ice time with over three of those minutes coming on the penalty kill.