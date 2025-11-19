Comrie stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Comrie made his first appearance since allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Ducks on Nov. 9, but he bounced back admirably and notched a solid performance. Comrie has appeared in only five games this season, but the Jets have won four of those contests. He remains a reliable backup behind Connor Hellebuyck while sporting a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage.