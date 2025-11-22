Walton scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Sudbury's 6-3 win over London on Friday.

Walton had gone six straight games without a goal, though he had picked up an assist in each of the last five contests. The 19-year-old is up to 11 goals and 14 assists through 18 appearances. He was racked up goals with ease early in the year and has also posted 112 shots on net, an average of 6.2 shots per game. A sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2024, Walton's stock should continue to rise if his offense stays hot.