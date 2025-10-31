Connor had one goal, two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Connor was one of three Winnipeg players who posted three points in this win, with Mark Scheifele (one goal, two assists) and Gabriel Vilardi (two goals, one assist) reaching that mark as well. This was Connor's third multi-point game of the season, and the star winger continues to perform at a very high level. He's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of the Jets' 11 games, tallying 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in that span.