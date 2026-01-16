Scheifele scored an even-strength goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Two of the helpers came in the first period, sparking the Jets to a 3-0 lead through the first 20 minutes. Scheifele has delivered four multi-point performance in the last five games, and over the last 12 contests he's racked up six goals and 17 points -- a surge that has put the 32-year-old center on track for his first career 100-point campaign.