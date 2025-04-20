Scheifele scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two assists, logged 10 PIM, notched two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Scheifele got a misconduct penalty late in the game after racking up his first multi-point effort since March 28. The 32-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in 12 of his last 14 games, amassing five goals and 10 assists in that span. He'll center the Jets' first line throughout the playoffs, and he's well-positioned to be a big performer in fantasy if they go on a deep run.