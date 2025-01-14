Thomas was scratched for the sixth straight game in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Oilers.

Thomas played in six straight games from Dec. 14-28, but he's since been stuck in the press box. That could be his future for a while longer, as Samuel Helenius was sent down, leaving Thomas as the only spare forward on the Kings' roster. The team's steady usage of 11 forwards and seven defensemen doesn't leave an opening for Thomas, but if they go back to 12 forwards and six blueliners, Thomas would be in line to play. He has three points, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-1 rating over 16 appearances.