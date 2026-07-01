Canucks' Akil Thomas: Inks two-way pact with Vancouver

Thomas signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Thomas made 25 regular-season NHL appearances with the Kings during the 2024-25 campaign, but he spent the entirety of last season in the minors. Across 39 regular-season AHL appearances between Ontario and Springfield last year, he recorded nine goals, 13 assists and 16 PIM. He'll likely have the opportunity to compete for an NHL roster spot under his two-way contract, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of his time in the minors.