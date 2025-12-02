Thomas was acquired by the Blues from the Kings on Tuesday in exchange for Nikita Alexandrov.

Neither center seemed to be close to earning a call-up to their respective NHL squads, so this trade could benefit both Thomas and Alexandrov with fresh starts in new organizations. Both players will be free agents at the end of the 2025-26 campaign and have been putting up decent numbers in the minors -- four goals and nine helpers in 19 games with AHL Ontario for Thomas. Expect the 25-year-old Thomas to report to AHL Springfield in the coming days.