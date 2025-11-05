Thomas scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 2-1 overtime win over San Jose on Tuesday.

Thomas is up to seven points over 10 games for Ontario this year, though he has three multi-point efforts. It would be good to see a little more consistency from the 25-year-old. It's unclear if he'll get a chance at the NHL level this season -- he could if injuries arise for the Kings, but he might benefit from a change of scenery at this point in his career.