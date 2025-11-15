McCann (lower body) participated in Saturday's morning skate and is making progress, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

McCann will miss his 13th straight game against San Jose on Saturday, but he could accompany the Kraken on the team's upcoming four-game road trip. However, it's unclear if he will return to action during that stretch. He has produced three goals, one assist, 14 shots on net, four blocked shots and seven hits in five appearances this season.