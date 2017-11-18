Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Chasing 15th win
Vasilevskiy was named Saturday's home starter against the Islanders, NHL.com reports.
Backed by the NHL's top offense, Vasilevskiy currently leads all netminders in the wins column with 14 through 16 games. The Isles are actually second in the league for team scoring at 3.61 goals per game, so this might not be a scheduled walk in the park for the blooming Russian backstop. If you're nervous about the tough matchup for DFS purposes or simply want to avoid selecting a high-priced tender, consider that there will be at least 14 other goalies to choose from on this heavy Saturday slate.
