Elliott saved 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win against Chicago on Tuesday.

Elliott was beaten by Seth Jones during a Chicago power play at 4:50 of the first period. That gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 edge, but Elliott was a wall after that, allowing Tampa Bay to get the win. Elliott bounced back from his previous start, when the 37-year-old surrendered five goals on 29 shots in a 7-4 loss to Detroit on Dec. 21. He has an 8-2-0 record, 3.08 GAA and .900 save percentage in 10 contests in 2022-23.