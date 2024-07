Moser signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Lightning on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Moser was dealt to Tampa Bay with Conor Geekie, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick (Noah Steen) for Mikhail Sergachev. Moser had five goals, 21 assists, 99 hits and 112 blocked shots in 80 regular-season appearances for the Coyotes in 2023-24. Look for Moser to be a second-pairing blueliner with Tampa Bay next season.