Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Ascension continues
Sergachev scored a goal Thursday in a 4-0 win over Arizona.
Sergachev is seeing time on both special teams and developing into the type of top-pairing rock the Canadiens, his former team, only wish they had. The 21-year-old's ascension continues -- he's strong offensively and plays with effective physicality. Sergachev has four points (one goal, three assists) and nine PIM in his last six games and seven goals and 23 points in 43 games this season.
