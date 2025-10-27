Chaffee was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Chaffee's placement on waivers will allow the Bolts to send him down to AHL Syracuse. After going pointless in his first seven outings, the 27-year-old winger was left out of the lineup for Tampa's last two contests, with the team opting to roll with seven defensemen instead. Given his limited offensive upside, it seems unlikely another team will put a claim in on the Michigan native.