Jeannot had three blocks and one hit in 15:11 of ice time in a 4-3 shootout win over the Devils on Thursday.

Jeannot has three assists in 10 games with Tampa Bay, but he has no shots. Yes, you read that right. Zero shots Overall, the abrasive winger's offensive struggles this season have continued in Florida, and he has just 17 points in 66 games after delivering 41 in 2020-21. Jeannot's value to the Bolts lies in his ability to lay the body in the regular season and post. He's pretty much droppable in most formats at this point.