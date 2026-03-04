Stolarz will tend the twine on the road versus New Jersey on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Stolarz has secured just one victory in his last six outings, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage. With the 32-year-old New Jersey native getting the nod Wednesday, fantasy managers can look for Joseph Woll to guard the crease for Thursday's road clash with the Rangers.