Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Between pipes against Devils
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz will tend the twine on the road versus New Jersey on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Stolarz has secured just one victory in his last six outings, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage. With the 32-year-old New Jersey native getting the nod Wednesday, fantasy managers can look for Joseph Woll to guard the crease for Thursday's road clash with the Rangers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Comes up short in shootout•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Set to start Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Perfect in relief against Senators•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Yields four goals Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Starting against Tampa Bay•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Sharp in Tuesday's win•