Stolarz (upper body) faced shots prior to practice Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

After he resumed skating in late December, Saturday's appearance is another step in the right direction for Stolarz's recovery. The netminder last played Nov. 11, allowing three goals on 11 shots before getting hurt in Boston. Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.51 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. There is still no timetable for his return.