Matthews scored three goals and added two assists in Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim.

All three of Matthews' goals came in the first two periods, as he recorded a hat trick in a second straight game and for the sixth time this season. The 26-year-old All-Star recorded a season-high five points Saturday, three coming on the power play, propelling Toronto to a lopsided victory. Matthews increased his league-leading goal total to 48, with 15 coming in his last 12 contests. He's added 23 assists and 225 shots through 52 games this season.