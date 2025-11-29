Matthews put up an assist Friday in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

It was his first point since his return from injury. Matthews has nine goals, six assists and 71 shots in 19 games this season. He has just two power-play points (one goal, one assist) -- the Leafs are truly struggling with the NHL's 26th power play. And we're still waiting for Matthews to string together a few epic contests. He has just one multi-goal game, which was back on Oct. 14. And he has only three-multi-point efforts (all two-point games).