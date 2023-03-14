Matthews logged a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Matthews broke a scoreless tie early in the second period, poking a rebound past Craig Anderson. He'd add an assist on Calle Jarnkrok's tally later in the frame before setting up William Nylander in the third. Matthews now has points in three straight games and 10 (five goals, five assists) in his last seven contests. The 25-year-old center is up to 31 goals and 36 assists through 59 games this season.