Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nearing return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews (lower body) is "fairly close" to returning to action, reports NHL.com.
Head coach Craig Berube shared the update after Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Devils, saying he hopes Matthews can get on the ice Wednesday for practice. The 28-year-old superstar is day-to-day after getting hit on the foot with a shot Sunday. Matthews' first opportunity for game action is Thursday, and managers will be looking for him to build off his first three-point game of the season, which came Saturday against Ottawa.
