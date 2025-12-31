Matthews (lower body) is "fairly close" to returning to action, reports NHL.com.

Head coach Craig Berube shared the update after Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Devils, saying he hopes Matthews can get on the ice Wednesday for practice. The 28-year-old superstar is day-to-day after getting hit on the foot with a shot Sunday. Matthews' first opportunity for game action is Thursday, and managers will be looking for him to build off his first three-point game of the season, which came Saturday against Ottawa.