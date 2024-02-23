Matthews scored a goal on six shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights put some pressure on early in the third period to threaten for a comeback, but Matthews' tally midway through the frame put an end to that. He has 10 goals and three assists over his last five games. The superstar center continues to lead the league with 52 goals through 55 outings, and he's added 24 assists, 238 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-23 rating.