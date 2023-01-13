Matthews is dealing with an illness in addition to his undisclosed injury, making him questionable for Saturday's game in Boston, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Matthews woke up sick Thursday, which contributed to the decision to keep him out of a second straight game. If he can't play Saturday either, Bobby McMann will likely continue to hold down a bottom-six spot in the lineup.
