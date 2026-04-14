Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Elevated from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby was called up from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Hildeby's promotion is unlikely to come with any minutes, as Joseph Woll figures to get the nod in the season finale versus Ottawa on Wednesday. In his 19 appearances for the Leafs this year, the 24-year-old Hildeby is sporting a 5-6-4 record to go with a 2.90 GAA and one shutout.
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