default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Hildeby's demotion comes as Anthony Stolarz (upper body) returns to the crease against Vegas on Friday. With a full complement of healthy backstops for the first time this season, the 24-year-old Hildeby was the odd man out, and figures to spend the rest of the season in the minors -- unless another problem comes up for one of the Leafs' backstops.

More News