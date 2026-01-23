Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Shipped down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Hildeby's demotion comes as Anthony Stolarz (upper body) returns to the crease against Vegas on Friday. With a full complement of healthy backstops for the first time this season, the 24-year-old Hildeby was the odd man out, and figures to spend the rest of the season in the minors -- unless another problem comes up for one of the Leafs' backstops.
