Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Falls to Senators in finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter.
Hildeby had limited chances at the NHL level this season, going 5-7-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 20 contests. The 24-year-old's path to the NHL isn't much clearer in the next two years since both Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz (groin) are under contract through at least 2027-28, though a trade could open a spot. Hildeby will likely head back to AHL Toronto for the Marlies' playoff run in the coming days.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Elevated from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Returns to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Recalled by NHL club•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Shipped down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Needed in relief Monday•