default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

Hildeby was up with the Maple Leafs because of Anthony Stolarz's (throat) injury, but Stolarz got the start in Toronto's 4-2 victory over Boston on Tuesday. Stolarz and Joseph Woll will likely split the starting duties, while Hildeby is returning to the minors. Hildeby has a 5-6-4 record, 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage in 19 outings with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26, but he didn't play for the club during his latest NHL stint.

More News