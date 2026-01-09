Hildeby made 22 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Hildeby has won two games in a row, with just one goal allowed in each of the contests. It's a nice contrast to his middling December, when he went 1-3-3 in seven starts with 21 goals allowed. The Leafs play back-to-back games in Colorado and Utah on Monday and Tuesday, so Hildeby is likely to get one of those games.