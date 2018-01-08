Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Columbus

Andersen will be the home starter against the Blue Jackets on Monday, the Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen has had to be really good, because the Maple Leafs have allowed 33.9 shots on net per contest. He's been up to the task, as the Dane has posted a .922 save percentage. Columbus has only scored 2.63 goals per game, so maybe Andersen will be in for a good night.