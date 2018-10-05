Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Ottawa

Andersen will guard the cage in Saturday's home matchup with the Senators, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen was sharp in his season debut Wednesday against Montreal, stopping 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win. The Danish netminder will look to keep rolling in what should be a favorable matchup with an Ottawa team that only averaged 2.67 goals per game last season, 25th in the NHL.