Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Ottawa
Andersen will guard the cage in Saturday's home matchup with the Senators, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen was sharp in his season debut Wednesday against Montreal, stopping 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win. The Danish netminder will look to keep rolling in what should be a favorable matchup with an Ottawa team that only averaged 2.67 goals per game last season, 25th in the NHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No slow start this year•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Penciled in for season opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields two goals in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Detroit•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Beats Canadiens despite allowing three goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Expected in goal Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...