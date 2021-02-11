Mikheyev scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Mikheyev was one of three Maple Leafs skaters to get their first goal of the year -- Travis Dermott and Justin Holl scored prior to Mikheyev's game-winner in the third period. The 26-year-old Mihkeyev now has four points, 23 shots on net and a 11 hits through 14 appearances. The tally was the Russian's first since Dec. 27, 2019 -- he missed a large chunk of last season due to a severe wrist injury.