Samsonov made 14 saves in a 4-1 win over the Blues on Tuesday.

Samsonov only faced 15 shots all night, including only four total shots in the final frame. The only goal allowed was in the second period to Alexei Toropchenko from a tip-in that he had no chance on. Although the Blues did not put up much of a fight, he was still solid, finishing the night with a .933 save percentage and saving the only power-play shot on net. The 26-year old netminder has started six out of the last seven games for the Maple Leafs and only has one loss during that span.