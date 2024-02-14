Samsonov is set to start in Thursday's home game versus Philadelphia, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Samsonov saved 14 of 15 shots in a 4-1 victory over St. Louis on Tuesday. He's struggled overall this campaign with a 3.26 GAA and an .880 save percentage in 22 outings, but the goaltender has looked good recently, posting a 1.82 GAA and a .927 save percentage across his past six appearances. The Flyers are tied for 22nd offensively with 2.91 goals per game, so this figures to be a somewhat favorable matchup for Samsonov.