McCabe scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked five shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McCabe spent parts of two years with the Blackhawks, but he came back to haunt his former team in this contest. His second-period tally gave the Maple Leafs their first lead of the game, and he also set up Chris Tanev's insurance goal in the third. McCabe has three points and a plus-8 rating over six outings in February. He's up to two goals, 16 points, 57 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 94 hits and a plus-20 rating through 48 contests overall, adding some fantasy value in formats that reward non-scoring production.