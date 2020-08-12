When asked about his injury Wednesday, Muzzin said "Kind of a freak play and accident. All things are looking towards a full, healthy recovery," Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Muzzin suffered an undisclosed injury when he fell awkwardly and hit his head on Columbus' Oliver Bjorkstrand's knee during Game 2 of Toronto's qualifying-round matchup and subsequently missed the rest of the series, but it sounds like he should be good to go whenever next season gets underway. The 31-year-old blueliner notched 23 points in 53 games during the regular season in 2019-20.