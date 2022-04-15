Muzzin (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Senators or Sunday's matchup with the Islanders, NHL.com's Dave McCarthye reports.
Muzzin's absence isn't related to the concussion that kept him sidelined from late February through early April, so he may not be facing a long-term absence this time around. Justin Holl will likely take Muzzin's spot in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Ottawa.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Close to returning•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Still no timetable for return•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Still a week from returning•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Officially on LTIR•