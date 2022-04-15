Muzzin (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Senators or Sunday's matchup with the Islanders, NHL.com's Dave McCarthye reports.

Muzzin's absence isn't related to the concussion that kept him sidelined from late February through early April, so he may not be facing a long-term absence this time around. Justin Holl will likely take Muzzin's spot in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Ottawa.